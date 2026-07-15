India greenlights Semicon 2.0 and MPMS to create 20L jobs
Business
Big news for India's tech scene: the government just greenlit the Semicon 2.0 program and the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS), aiming to generate about 20 lakh jobs.
These initiatives are part of a massive ₹2,19,353 crore push to make India a bigger player in electronics.
Pankaj Mohindroo expects MPMS 39L cr
Together, Semicon 2.0 and MPMS are set to create five lakh direct jobs and another 15 lakh indirect ones, covering everything from factory roles to research gigs.
ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said he's confident these programs will not only hit but possibly surpass a ₹39 lakh crore production target for the mobile phone manufacturing scheme (MPMS), with a strong focus on chip design, mobile manufacturing, and boosting exports by the end of this decade.