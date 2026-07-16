India greenlights Semicon 2.0 ₹127,500cr program for chip industry
Business
India just greenlit Semicon 2.0, a massive ₹127,500 crore program aiming to put the country on the world map for semiconductors.
The plan? Build everything from chip design, factories, research, and talent, so India isn't just assembling gadgets but actually making the brains inside them.
Semicon 2.0 seeks $40-50bn, 300,000 jobs
Semicon 2.0 wants to pull in $40 billion to $50 billion in investments and create up to 300,000 skilled jobs, all while boosting local electronics production.
Industry voices like Ashok Chandak (IESA) say this move fits perfectly with the global chip boom expected by 2028, and Pankaj Mohindroo (ICEA) believes India can become a major player in chip design thanks to its focus on R&D and skill-building.