India GST collections reach ₹2.04L/cr in September 2026, up 14.7%
Business
India's GST collections just hit ₹2.04 lakh crore in September 2026, up 14.7% from last year.
This jump came mostly from strong domestic sales and imports, and after refunds, the government actually took home even more than before.
India import taxes rise 25.9%
A big chunk of this growth came from import taxes, which shot up by 25.9%.
Maharashtra led all states with ₹29,986 crore collected (that's a 15% jump), while Karnataka and Gujarat weren't far behind.
Refunds dropped slightly too, so net revenue got an extra boost.
For the first half of this financial year, overall GST numbers are also looking solid, up 11.6% compared to last year.