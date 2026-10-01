India GST collections reach ₹2.04L/cr in September 2026, up 14.7%

A big chunk of this growth came from import taxes, which shot up by 25.9%.

Maharashtra led all states with ₹29,986 crore collected (that's a 15% jump), while Karnataka and Gujarat weren't far behind.

Refunds dropped slightly too, so net revenue got an extra boost.

For the first half of this financial year, overall GST numbers are also looking solid, up 11.6% compared to last year.