India GST net collections rise 9.2% to ₹7.21L/cr for April-June
Business
India's GST collections are on the rise, with a 9.2% jump year-over-year for the quarter ending June 2026, bringing in ₹7.21 lakh crore in net revenue.
The growth is supported by both domestic activity and strong import-led revenues, which pushed gross GST revenue up by 10.1% to ₹8.42 lakh crore.
Imports boost July GST to ₹2.11L/cr
July alone saw GST collections hit ₹2.11 lakh crore, up 15.4% from last year.
Imports played a big part, with related revenue up nearly 29%, while total refunds also rose by almost 16%.
All this points to India's trade activity staying lively, even as domestic demand holds steady, and means more funds flowing back to exporters and governments alike.