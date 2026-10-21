India H1 FY27 IPOs led by B2B and enabling sectors
India's IPO market isn't just about big-name brands anymore. In the first half of FY27, 71 mainboard IPOs pulled in nearly ₹92,000 crore: 58 IPOs, or nearly 82%, came from "B2B, enabling and other emerging sectors," accounting for more than ₹75,000 crore.
These behind-the-scenes sectors are getting a major spotlight as India ramps up spending on infrastructure and clean energy.
By midyear, companies deeper in the value chain made up almost 82% of all IPOs, a sign they're becoming key players in the economy.
Institutional interest matches consumer IPO demand
Institutional investors are jumping in too, with demand for these IPOs matching what we usually see for popular consumer companies.
This wave is all about giving shareholders more liquidity and offering fresh investment options.
It's clear there's growing trust (and excitement) in the future of these not-so-famous but fast-growing industries.