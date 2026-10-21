India H1 FY27 IPOs led by B2B and enabling sectors

India's IPO market isn't just about big-name brands anymore. In the first half of FY27, 71 mainboard IPOs pulled in nearly ₹92,000 crore: 58 IPOs, or nearly 82%, came from "B2B, enabling and other emerging sectors," accounting for more than ₹75,000 crore.

These behind-the-scenes sectors are getting a major spotlight as India ramps up spending on infrastructure and clean energy.

By midyear, companies deeper in the value chain made up almost 82% of all IPOs, a sign they're becoming key players in the economy.