India has over 25,000 active pilots: Government

The Indian government has revealed that the country has a total of 25,001 active pilots. This includes 10,261 ATPL (Airlines Transport License) holders. The information was shared by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. The data specifically pertains to pilots below the age of 65 years with various licenses issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).