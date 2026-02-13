LOADING...
India has over 25,000 active pilots: Government
The data pertains to pilots below 65 years

By Akash Pandey
Feb 13, 2026
09:48 am
What's the story

The Indian government has revealed that the country has a total of 25,001 active pilots. This includes 10,261 ATPL (Airlines Transport License) holders. The information was shared by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. The data specifically pertains to pilots below the age of 65 years with various licenses issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

License distribution

Breakdown of the total number of pilots

The government data breaks down the active pilots into different categories. There are 10,051 ATPL (airplane) and 210 ATPL (helicopter) holders. The CPL (Aeroplane only) and CPL (helicopters only) holders number at 12,480 and 777, respectively. Additionally, there are also a few Private Pilots License (PPL) holders - 1,477 for airplanes and six for helicopters operations.

Information

No data on unemployment status of pilots

Mohl also clarified that the DGCA does not keep track of the unemployment status of pilots holding Commercial Pilot License (CPL) or Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL). This means there's no official record on how many licensed pilots are currently without a job in India.

