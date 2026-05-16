India hikes import duties on gold and silver to 15% Business May 16, 2026

India just bumped up import duties on gold and silver from 6% to 15%, hoping to slow down the rush of precious metals into the country and shrink the growing trade deficit.

The government is also putting new limits on duty-free gold: now, only 100kg per license, with stricter checks for first-timers and more hoops for repeat applicants.