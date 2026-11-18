India hikes UK bulk Scotch duties to 162.5% after dispute
India just raised the combined effective duty and tax on bulk Scotch whisky from the UK to 162.5% (up from 150%), following a recent trade deal with the UK.
The jump comes from a customs dispute that's left over 80 containers belonging to Pernod, Diageo and Bacardi stuck at Indian ports.
Labeling blocked 75% cut for scotch
Ironically, the India-UK trade agreement was supposed to make Scotch cheaper by cutting duties to 75%.
But because some shipments were labeled as "compound alcoholic preparations," they got hit with even higher taxes instead.