India hiring up 2% with AI and auto gains
Business
Looking for a new job? India's white-collar hiring ticked up by 2% in September 2026, according to the Naukri JobSpeak Index.
The jump was mostly thanks to a big 20% surge in AI and Machine Learning roles, with the automobile sector also stepping up with an 11% boost.
Sectors and metros mixed in India
Not every field or city saw growth. BPO/ITES and GCC sectors each grew by 4%, but IT/Software Services, Pharma/Biotech, and FMCG all dipped by 4%. Healthcare dropped slightly too.
Hyderabad led among metros with a solid 9% rise in hiring, while Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata also saw gains.
On the flip side, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR faced a noticeable drop of 6%, showing just how mixed the job scene is across India right now.