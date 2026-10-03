India hits 2026 crude import high at 5.26 million bpd
India just set a 2026 high for crude oil imports, bringing in 5.26 million barrels per day this September.
Even with ongoing risks in the Strait of Hormuz, Indian refineries are keeping supplies steady by relying more on Gulf countries and using alternative shipping arrangements, like tankers switching off their tracking systems for ship-to-ship transfers near the United Arab Emirates and Oman.
Gulf suppliers boost exports to India
Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates were among India's top oil suppliers last month, with Kuwait also increasing its exports to a yearly high.
Plus, Saudi Arabia reopened its East-West pipeline to boost shipments through the Red Sea.
All this gives Indian refiners more options at a time when Russian oil could face new tariffs, so they're not putting all their eggs in one basket.