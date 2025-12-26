India hits pause on cheap Chinese steel and refrigerant gas
India just put new anti-dumping duties on certain steel and refrigerant gas from China (and a plastic filler from Vietnam) to give local businesses some breathing room.
For the next five years, Chinese exporters will face extra charges—up to $414.9 per ton for electrical steel and as much as $5,251 per ton for R-134a refrigerant gas.
The move is meant to help Indian companies stay competitive against low-priced imports.
Why does this matter?
If you care about how global trade affects jobs and prices at home, this is worth a glance.
These duties are India's way of saying "play fair" after a deep dive by trade authorities showed local producers were losing out to cheaper imports.
It's part of a bigger push to protect homegrown industries from unfair competition—and it could shape what you see in the market (and maybe even what things cost).