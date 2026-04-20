India holds Bhubaneswar ceremony for 1st 3D chip packaging plant
Business
India just held the foundation-stone laying ceremony for its first high-tech 3-D chip packaging plant in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Approved by the government and led by U.S.-based 3D Glass Solutions for ₹1,934 crore, the facility will make glass panels and advanced chip modules, basically helping gadgets pack more power into smaller spaces.
Intel and Lockheed Martin back plant
With major backing from Intel and Lockheed Martin, this plant is set to produce 70,000 glass panels a year and create about 2,500 jobs.
It's a key part of the ₹76,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission launched in 2021 to boost homegrown chip design and manufacturing across six states, making India a bigger player in tech fields like AI, 5G, defense, and data centers.