India holds Bhubaneswar ceremony for 1st 3D chip packaging plant

Intel and Lockheed Martin back plant

With major backing from Intel and Lockheed Martin, this plant is set to produce 70,000 glass panels a year and create about 2,500 jobs.

It's a key part of the ₹76,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission launched in 2021 to boost homegrown chip design and manufacturing across six states, making India a bigger player in tech fields like AI, 5G, defense, and data centers.