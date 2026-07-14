India imports surge 31% in June as exports rise 15.5%
India's imports shot up way faster than exports in June 2026: imports jumped 31% to $70.8 billion, while exports grew just 15.5% to $38.2 billion.
The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) says this isn't about weak export performance, but rather high input costs and a manufacturing sector that relies heavily on imported goods.
India garments, leather, tea exports drop
Petroleum and electronics led the import surge, rising by 40% and nearly 59%. Machinery and chemicals also saw big increases.
On the export side, growth was mostly in sectors that depend on imported materials: electronics, engineering goods, and chemicals all went up around 19% to 21%.
Meanwhile, labor-intensive industries like garments and leather struggled; garment exports dropped more than 11%, leather nearly 7%, and tea fell by a steep 19%.
India imports from Russia up 85%
Imports from Russia soared by 85% thanks to more crude oil purchases and prices.
Trade with China stayed uneven with imports outpacing exports, while shipments to the US dipped slightly, even as India bought more energy and tech products from the US.