India imports surge 31% in June as exports rise 15.5%

Petroleum and electronics led the import surge, rising by 40% and nearly 59%. Machinery and chemicals also saw big increases.

On the export side, growth was mostly in sectors that depend on imported materials: electronics, engineering goods, and chemicals all went up around 19% to 21%.

Meanwhile, labor-intensive industries like garments and leather struggled; garment exports dropped more than 11%, leather nearly 7%, and tea fell by a steep 19%.