India inflation expected to rise to 3.8% in April
India's inflation is expected to tick up to 3.8% in April, compared to 3.4% in March, mostly because higher fuel and LPG costs linked to the U.S.-Iran conflict started feeding into prices.
Food prices have remained soft, so overall inflation is still close to the Reserve Bank of India's 4% target, but there are concerns that rising oil costs and a weak monsoon could push prices higher soon.
LPG rise pushes wholesale toward 4.4%
Those higher LPG prices aren't just hitting households. They're starting to affect things like hotel and accommodation services too.
Wholesale inflation is also set to rise a bit, reaching around 4.4%.
Economists say if global energy costs keep climbing, we might see even higher retail fuel prices as government and industry buffers wear thin.
Reserve Bank of India watching inflation
The Reserve Bank of India is watching all this closely with its eye on that 4% target.
The official April inflation data drops on May 12—so stay tuned for what comes next!