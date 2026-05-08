India inflation expected to rise to 3.8% in April Business May 08, 2026

India's inflation is expected to tick up to 3.8% in April, compared to 3.4% in March, mostly because higher fuel and LPG costs linked to the U.S.-Iran conflict started feeding into prices.

Food prices have remained soft, so overall inflation is still close to the Reserve Bank of India's 4% target, but there are concerns that rising oil costs and a weak monsoon could push prices higher soon.