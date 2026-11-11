India inflation forecast 5.9%-6.2% to breach RBI limit October 2026
India's retail inflation is expected to break past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s upper limit in October 2026, something that hasn't happened since 2024.
Economists polled by Mint predict inflation will land between 5.9% and 6.2%, mostly because food prices are up and last year's numbers make this year look worse.
We'll get the official data on November 12.
RBI may hold or raise rates
With prices climbing, the RBI might keep interest rates high or even raise them again in December.
They already bumped up rates in October, and now expect inflation to average around 6% for the October-December quarter.
The central bank says they'll stick with their "calibrated tightening" approach until things cool down, so future rate decisions will depend on how the economy shapes up.