India institutional real estate inflows hit $4.5bn in H1 2026

Office investments lead, residential down 43%

Office spaces stole the spotlight with $1.9 billion invested (over 40% of all inflows), while residential investments dropped by 43%.

Chennai and Bengaluru together attracted over a quarter of total capital. Domestic investment really surged, up 80% to $2.6 billion, while foreign inflows rose too.

There's also huge buzz around alternative assets and mixed-use projects, both hitting $0.8 billion, with hospitality seeing a big jump as well.

Plus, Tier II and III cities are catching investor attention, especially for hotels and industrial projects, not just the big metros anymore!