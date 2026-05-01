India introduces July 1 tax information rules, mandates 15-day responses Business May 12, 2026

India just rolled out new rules for exchanging tax information with foreign authorities, kicking in from July 1.

Now, any request from another country is marked "high priority," and the Income Tax Department must share available information within 15 days, or submit an interim report within 15 days if full information isn't ready.

The goal? To crack down on cross-border tax evasion and speed up case resolutions.