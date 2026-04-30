India invokes WTO peace clause, exceeds 10% rice subsidy cap
India just tapped the WTO's peace clause for the seventh time, letting it go over the usual 10% subsidy cap for rice farmers in fiscal 2024-25.
In fiscal 2024-25, subsidies hit $7.6 billion (about 11.85% of total rice production value).
The move shields India from penalties and helps keep food affordable for millions.
Bali clause explained, India $42.5B subsidies
The peace clause is a special rule that lets developing countries like India give extra support to farmers without breaking global trade rules.
It was established under the Bali Ministerial Decision for public stockholding and food security.
Alongside this, India gave $42.5 billion in input subsidies to low-income farmers, showing its focus on making sure vulnerable communities have enough to eat, all while staying within the WTO framework.