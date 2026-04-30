India invokes WTO peace clause, exceeds 10% rice subsidy cap

Bali clause explained, India $42.5B subsidies

The peace clause is a special rule that lets developing countries like India give extra support to farmers without breaking global trade rules.

It was established under the Bali Ministerial Decision for public stockholding and food security.

Alongside this, India gave $42.5 billion in input subsidies to low-income farmers, showing its focus on making sure vulnerable communities have enough to eat, all while staying within the WTO framework.