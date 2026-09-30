India IPO market could mark 3rd straight blockbuster year

India's IPO market is having a moment: 2026 could mark the third year in a row it hits a third consecutive blockbuster year.

Just between July and September, companies raised over $9 billion, pushing this year's total past $13 billion already.

Big names like National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. SBI Funds Management Ltd. and Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd. led the way, together bringing in more than $4.3 billion.