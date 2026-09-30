India IPO market could mark 3rd straight blockbuster year
India's IPO market is having a moment: 2026 could mark the third year in a row it hits a third consecutive blockbuster year.
Just between July and September, companies raised over $9 billion, pushing this year's total past $13 billion already.
Big names like National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. SBI Funds Management Ltd. and Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd. led the way, together bringing in more than $4.3 billion.
India approves about 144 IPOs
Even though the Nifty 50 index dropped 13%, investor excitement for IPOs hasn't faded.
Thanks to plenty of local cash and steady demand from big investors, about 144 companies, including Oravel Stays Ltd. and Torrent Gas Ltd. have gotten the green light for their own listings.
Jio Platforms Ltd.'s proposed share sale of more than $3.1 billion is one to watch.
Experts say that while market swings might shift some timelines, the underlying drivers of activity remain intact, so expect a busy finish to the year.