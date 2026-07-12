India IPO market to raise ₹15,000cr by end July 2026 Business Jul 12, 2026

India's IPO scene is picking up speed again, with five companies set to raise a massive ₹15,000 crore by the end of July 2026.

This follows a steady comeback; just last month, seven IPOs brought in over ₹2,700 crore.

Already this July, names like Knack Packaging and Kusumgar have hit the market.