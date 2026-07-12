India IPO market to raise ₹15,000cr by end July 2026
India's IPO scene is picking up speed again, with five companies set to raise a massive ₹15,000 crore by the end of July 2026.
This follows a steady comeback; just last month, seven IPOs brought in over ₹2,700 crore.
Already this July, names like Knack Packaging and Kusumgar have hit the market.
Caliber Mining ₹500-600cr, Manipal Health ₹9,500cr
Here's what's coming up:
Caliber Mining & Logistics is eyeing ₹500-600 crore; Milky Mist Dairy Foods wants to pull in ₹2,000 crore before July wraps up.
Juniper Green Energy has trimmed its plans but still aims for ₹1,800 crore.
Lohia Corp. is going for a ₹500 crore offer-for-sale, and Manipal Health Enterprises tops the list with a big ₹9,500 crore issue.
Tonbo Imaging, Symbiotec target Jul Aug
Other companies like Tonbo Imaging and Symbiotec Pharmalab are gearing up for their own launches in late July or early August, so expect even more action as the month goes on.