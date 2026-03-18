India is making big moves in AI: Cognizant's Babak Hodjat

Cognizant wants to help companies go from small pilot projects to full-on AI adoption by offering tailored solutions and better processes. Most firms now have dedicated budgets for AI (84%), with nearly all expecting those budgets to grow. Still, they're facing hurdles like proving ROI, staying compliant, and finding enough skilled talent.

AI-assisted coding at Cognizant

Cognizant says it is embedding AI capabilities internally in India to focus on responsible and impactful uses of AI.

Already, about one-third of coding work is now assisted by AI, and company leaders report that AI is improving developer productivity.

Developers who use these tools are seeing better results, but human expertise still matters for quality and innovation.