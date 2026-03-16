India is negotiating 6 free trade agreements (FTAs) with these

What does it mean for you?

These FTAs could make Indian-made stuff cheaper and more competitive abroad, good news for businesses and anyone eyeing global jobs or startups.

Plus, India just signed major agreements with the EU (opening up a market of 2 billion people) and announced a framework for an interim agreement with the US on 7 February 2026 (tariff details were not specified in the announcement).

All this means bigger opportunities for young Indians in tech, trade, and beyond.