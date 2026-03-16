India is negotiating 6 free trade agreements (FTAs) with these
India is currently negotiating six big trade deals, with Australia, Sri Lanka, Peru, Chile, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and Israel to expand market access, often through preferential tariff reductions and other trade facilitation measures.
Recent progress includes 11 rounds of talks with Australia; tariff outcomes and timelines remain under negotiation, and negotiations with Sri Lanka have been ongoing since 2015.
What does it mean for you?
These FTAs could make Indian-made stuff cheaper and more competitive abroad, good news for businesses and anyone eyeing global jobs or startups.
Plus, India just signed major agreements with the EU (opening up a market of 2 billion people) and announced a framework for an interim agreement with the US on 7 February 2026 (tariff details were not specified in the announcement).
All this means bigger opportunities for young Indians in tech, trade, and beyond.