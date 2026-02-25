India is not behind in AI race: IBM CEO

Instead of chasing hundreds of models, India is building 12

Instead of chasing hundreds of models, India is building 12 solid AI models (three were completed within a year).

Krishna also addressed IBM's recent stock dip, pointing out that a COBOL modernisation tool released two and a half years ago is used by almost 200 clients.

He said he expects about 50% of the total work that is done by people today will be done by AI agents, and said IBM has so far created $4.5 billion of productivity gains that have been reinvested in R&D and sales.