India is not behind in AI race: IBM CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna says India is "not behind" in the global AI race.
After meeting PM Modi, he encouraged the country to focus on rolling out practical AI solutions—especially by using its strong network of MNC back offices to help drive change worldwide.
Instead of chasing hundreds of models, India is building 12 solid AI models (three were completed within a year).
Krishna also addressed IBM's recent stock dip, pointing out that a COBOL modernisation tool released two and a half years ago is used by almost 200 clients.
He said he expects about 50% of the total work that is done by people today will be done by AI agents, and said IBM has so far created $4.5 billion of productivity gains that have been reinvested in R&D and sales.
Krishna visited Lucknow to open a new AI GovTech Center with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and signed two MoUs with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, one with the Department of IT & Electronics to develop high-impact AI use cases and one with the Directorate of School Education to introduce an AI literacy program.
He praised how India's government is moving from just exploring AI to actually making things happen—and announced plans to grow the Lucknow center from 200 to 2,000 employees soon.