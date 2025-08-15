Next Article
India is OpenAI's 2nd-biggest market, says Altman
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared that India is now the company's second-biggest market—and could soon be number one.
On Nikhil Kamath's podcast, he introduced GPT-5 (launched August 8), highlighting its "PhD-level expert" abilities.
The new model can write code, do advanced research, and even help plan events.
User feedback drives improvements
Altman credited Indian users' feedback for driving improvements like better language support and more affordable access.
Still, reactions have been mixed: during a recent Reddit AMA, some users criticized GPT-5's performance and even asked for a return to GPT-4—showing OpenAI still has work to do to win everyone over.