India's bilateral investment agreement with Israel is now effective
What's the story
The India-Israel Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) has officially come into effect today, July 4. The agreement, signed on September 8, 2025, aims to strengthen economic ties between the two nations by providing robust investor protection, while allowing governments policy flexibility. It is expected to increase cross-border investment activity and deepen the economic partnership between India and Israel.
Agreement details
First BIA with an OECD member state
The BIA is a strategic move in international investment law, being the first such agreement India has signed with an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member state. It includes provisions to protect investments from expropriation, ensure transparency, and allow for smooth transfers and compensation for losses. The pact seeks to balance investor protection with regulatory rights of states while keeping enough policy space for sovereign governance.
Economic impact
Boost to investments and trade
The BIA is expected to boost investments, provide greater certainty and protection for investors, and facilitate the growth of trade and mutual investments. It ensures a minimum standard of treatment for investors and an independent dispute resolution mechanism through arbitration. Currently, bilateral investments between India and Israel stand at $800 million but are expected to grow significantly with this agreement in place.