India's bilateral investment agreement with Israel is now effective

Agreement details

First BIA with an OECD member state

The BIA is a strategic move in international investment law, being the first such agreement India has signed with an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member state. It includes provisions to protect investments from expropriation, ensure transparency, and allow for smooth transfers and compensation for losses. The pact seeks to balance investor protection with regulatory rights of states while keeping enough policy space for sovereign governance.