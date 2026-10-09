India IT enters 4th year of slow growth before earnings
India's IT industry is heading into its fourth year of slow growth, with global tensions and the rise of AI making things tricky.
Big players like HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra are about to share their latest earnings, giving everyone a peek at how client spending is holding up.
Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services managed to beat profit forecasts, but sequential revenue growth was only 0.5% in constant-currency terms.
Analysts expect Indian IT AI focus
Analysts think more companies might start focusing on AI-driven transformation projects to boost efficiency, even though budgets are tight and there's worry about how long these investments will last.
On top of that, stricter US visa rules have made life harder for Indian tech giants like HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services.
The NSE Nifty IT Index has dropped 27% this year, with the sector trading at its lowest valuation multiple since the pandemic, so investor confidence is definitely shaky right now.