India IT firms rebalance seniority and hire AI augmented talent
Big changes are happening in India's IT scene as companies rethink their employee structures to keep up with automation.
Where juniors once made up most of the workforce, firms like Cognizant are now hiring freshers at scale, focusing on AI-augmented early career talent led by "player coaches."
Meanwhile, Wipro and LTM are boosting midlevel roles for a more balanced team, and TCS is shifting to a skill-based hierarchy instead of just counting years of experience.
New IT hires need AI skills
All these changes mean freshers will need to pick up new skills, especially in AI, faster than ever before.
The pressure is on to stay relevant as companies look for people who can handle the latest tech.
If you're aiming for an IT job now, being adaptable and eager to learn could really set you apart.