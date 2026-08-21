India IT firms rebalance seniority and hire AI augmented talent

Big changes are happening in India's IT scene as companies rethink their employee structures to keep up with automation.

Where juniors once made up most of the workforce, firms like Cognizant are now hiring freshers at scale, focusing on AI-augmented early career talent led by "player coaches."

Meanwhile, Wipro and LTM are boosting midlevel roles for a more balanced team, and TCS is shifting to a skill-based hierarchy instead of just counting years of experience.