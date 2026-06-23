India IT sector falls 2% after Accenture forecast, AI concerns

Investors await TCS July 9 results

IT giants like TCS, Wipro, and Infosys saw their shares slide nearly 3% each, outpacing even the Nifty 50 index's year-to-date drop of 8.3%.

With delayed client spending and global uncertainties piling up, investors are now waiting for TCS's quarterly results on July 9 to see if there's any hope for a turnaround.