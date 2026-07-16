India-Japan $600 million fund backs Ather Energy for EV tech
Business
India's $600 million India-Japan Fund (IJF) just invested in Ather Energy, the country's third-largest electric scooter maker.
The move is all about cutting oil use, boosting clean energy, and putting India on the map as a global hub for electric vehicle tech.
Ather Energy builds EV components domestically
Ather isn't just assembling scooters: it's building its own battery management systems, charging stations, and electronics right here at home.
This fits perfectly with the "Make in India" push to rely less on imports and grow local champions.
With IJF backing companies like Ather (plus Mahindra Last Mile Mobility and EKA Mobility), India's electric vehicle scene is getting real momentum, and more private investors are likely to follow.