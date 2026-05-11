India jewelry industry pushes gold monetization scheme to cut imports Business May 11, 2026

India's jewelry industry wants to bring back the Gold Monetization Scheme (GMS) to help the country rely less on imported gold.

After PM Modi urged people to cut down on gold buying, GJC Chairman Rajesh Rokde pointed out that a transparent GMS could unlock close to 200 tons of gold just sitting in people's homes, which would help lower annual imports.