India joins Pax Silica initiative to strengthen global tech supply
India just teamed up with the US and others in the Pax Silica initiative, aiming to make global tech supply chains stronger and less dependent on risky sources.
The announcement came at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, where Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attended a ceremony as India signed the declaration with US officials.
The focus? Building up supply networks for key stuff like semiconductors, critical minerals, AI infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing.
Chips and tech: The new frontier for India
This move could be a game-changer for India's fast-growing chip industry—10 new semiconductor plants are already in progress, and cutting-edge chip design is happening locally.
By joining Pax Silica, India gets access to investments and global partnerships that can boost its role in tech manufacturing worldwide.
It's a smart step as countries look for safer ways to build the tech we all rely on.