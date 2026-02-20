India joins Pax Silica initiative to strengthen global tech supply Business Feb 20, 2026

India just teamed up with the US and others in the Pax Silica initiative, aiming to make global tech supply chains stronger and less dependent on risky sources.

The announcement came at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, where Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attended a ceremony as India signed the declaration with US officials.

The focus? Building up supply networks for key stuff like semiconductors, critical minerals, AI infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing.