India joins WTO fisheries subsidies deal to curb illegal overfishing
India just signed on to the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Fisheries Subsidies Agreement, showing it is serious about protecting oceans and keeping fishing sustainable.
The deal bans subsidies that encourage illegal fishing or overfishing, basically making sure countries are not rewarding bad fishing practices.
It officially kicked in after enough WTO members agreed, and India joined on July 20, 2026.
Industrial fleets targeted, shrimp exports unaffected
This agreement mainly targets big industrial fleets from other countries, so traditional Indian fishers and shrimp farms are not affected.
India's seafood exports, mostly aquaculture-based shrimp, stay safe since inland fisheries are excluded.
Plus, India's own rules already line up with the agreement, helping keep marine resources healthy for the long run.