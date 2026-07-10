India June retail inflation at 4.2% nudges past RBI comfort Business Jul 10, 2026

India's retail inflation for June 2026 is expected to hit 4.2%, nudging past the Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone for the first time under the revised CPI series (with 2024 as the base year).

This jump, from May's 3.9%, is mainly because fuel and food prices have gone up noticeably, with petrol and diesel getting pricier after four recent hikes.