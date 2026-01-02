India just approved 22 big projects to boost its electronics game
India's tech ministry has okayed 22 new projects under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), pulling in ₹41,863 crore in investments from names like Tata Electronics, Foxconn's Yuzhan Technology, Dixon, Samsung's local display manufacturing unit, and more.
These projects cover everything from mobile parts and PCBs to OLED displays across eight states.
Why does this matter?
Besides making India less dependent on imports (especially from China) for crucial phone parts, these projects are set to create nearly 34,000 direct jobs—most notably with Yuzhan Technology and Motherson Group leading the hiring.
The scheme also aims to ramp up local production and push Indian-made electronics into global markets.
For anyone interested in tech or looking for job opportunities in electronics, this is a pretty big deal.