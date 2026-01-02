India just approved 22 new electronics projects—here's why it matters

What's behind the move?

The latest approvals include major names like Dixon Technologies, Samsung Display Noida and Foxconn.

This is actually the third round of greenlights; earlier rounds saw companies like Amber Enterprises and Jabil get onboard with thousands of crores in investments too.

The big idea: move India beyond just assembling gadgets and into making the key components themselves—so we're less dependent on imports and ready for a future where tech is made at home.