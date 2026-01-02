India just approved 22 new electronics projects—here's why it matters
This week, the Indian government approved 22 big electronics manufacturing projects under its ECMS plan.
With ₹41,863 crore in investments across eight states, these projects are set to boost production by ₹2.58 lakh crore and open up around 37,000 jobs.
The focus? Core tech parts like PCBs, lithium-ion cells, connectors, camera modules and more—the building blocks for everything from smartphones to EVs.
What's behind the move?
The latest approvals include major names like Dixon Technologies, Samsung Display Noida and Foxconn.
This is actually the third round of greenlights; earlier rounds saw companies like Amber Enterprises and Jabil get onboard with thousands of crores in investments too.
The big idea: move India beyond just assembling gadgets and into making the key components themselves—so we're less dependent on imports and ready for a future where tech is made at home.