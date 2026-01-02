Next Article
India-UK trade pact set to shake up trade in 2026
Business
India and the UK signed a major trade deal—CETA—in July 2024, set to roll out in early 2026.
The goal? Double their annual trade from $56 billion to $112 billion, with big names like Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds making it official.
Why should you care?
This deal gives 99% of Indian products—from textiles to gems—duty-free access in the UK, opening doors for everything from fashion brands to tech exports.
It's also expected to create jobs, especially for small businesses and women-led companies in places like West Bengal.
Plus, analysts say it could add billions to both countries' economies and even make your favorite UK whisky a bit cheaper over time.