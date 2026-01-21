India just raised customs duty on flat panel displays to 20%
Business
India has bumped up the customs duty on flat panel displays from 10% to 20%.
The goal? To give local electronics manufacturing a real boost and help India stand out as a global tech hub.
This change also fixes the old tax setup that made it tough for Indian companies to add value at home.
What else is changing?
To make things easier for homegrown manufacturers, the government is dropping the duty on open cells and key components down to 5%, and parts for LCD/LED TV open cells are now completely duty-free.
The finance minister shared that these steps are all about supporting Make in India, cutting import dependency, and making it cheaper—and hopefully cooler—to build electronics right here.