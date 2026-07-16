India keeps strong Russian crude imports July and August 2026
India's crude imports from Russia are set to stay strong through July and August 2026.
In June, half of all India's oil imports came from Russia, a trend that's sticking around as Indian refiners lean on Russian barrels to dodge supply hiccups from the Middle East, especially after the Strait of Hormuz saw disruptions in February.
India's June 2.6m bpd from Russia
In June, India brought in about 2.6 million barrels a day from Russia, helping refineries run smoothly while other Asian countries struggled with disruptions.
Even though Saudi Arabia slashed its August prices by $11 a barrel, Russian oil stays more attractive for India because it's more reliable.
Plus, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are stuck with longer routes like Yanbu and Fujairah due to ongoing logistics headaches.
Indian refiners locked July bookings
For now, Indian refiners have already locked in most of their July needs with bookings made months ago. The same pattern is expected for August.
With supply chains still shaky elsewhere, Russian oil looks set to keep its top spot in India's energy mix this summer.