India labor codes require 50% wages, firms add tax-friendly perks Business Jun 11, 2026

Thanks to new labor codes, companies in India are shaking up how they pay employees.

The rules now require that wages make up at least 50% of your total salary, which means bigger contributions to provident fund and gratuity, but smaller take-home pay.

To soften the blow, firms are adding tax-friendly perks like meal vouchers, fuel reimbursements, car leases, and support for kids' education.