India launches $25 billion fund to grow deep tech startups
India is gearing up to launch a massive $25 billion fund to help its deep-tech startups grow and reduce dependence on US and Chinese tech.
The focus will be on areas like AI, semiconductors, and space tech.
The government has already committed $11 billion, with private investors expected to help reach the full target.
India raised $3B versus US $136B
While India's deep-tech scene is growing fast (think unicorns like Emergent and Skyroot), there's still a big funding gap compared to countries like the US.
In 2025, India's deep-tech sector raised just $3 billion versus US deep-tech startups' $136 billion.
Rajat Tandon, president of the Indian Venture and Alternative Capital Association (IVCA), points out that only 2% of Indian investors can write checks over $10 million, stressing that high-net-worth individuals and family offices will need to significantly ramp up their risk appetite.
The hope is that more high-net-worth individuals will step up for the long haul.