India launches 5-year plan easing quality rules for 10 sectors

Manufacturers can seek DPIIT exemptions

The goal is to cut down on headaches for industries that rely heavily on imported parts (especially from China) and keep things running smoothly.

If a manufacturer finds the usual rules tough to follow, they can now ask a special DPIIT committee for an exemption.

This group, made up of trade and standards officials, will check if companies have solid technical skills, good compliance history, and reliable supply chains before giving the green light.