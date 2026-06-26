India launches 5-year plan easing quality rules for 10 sectors
India just rolled out a five-year plan to make quality control rules simpler for manufacturers in 10 key sectors: including toys, air conditioners, footwear, and electrical gadgets.
Announced on Thursday, June 25, 2026, this new setup lets companies follow an alternate route for meeting standards, so production and imports don't get stuck.
Licenses under the scheme last two years and can be renewed.
Manufacturers can seek DPIIT exemptions
The goal is to cut down on headaches for industries that rely heavily on imported parts (especially from China) and keep things running smoothly.
If a manufacturer finds the usual rules tough to follow, they can now ask a special DPIIT committee for an exemption.
This group, made up of trade and standards officials, will check if companies have solid technical skills, good compliance history, and reliable supply chains before giving the green light.