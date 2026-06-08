India launches BHAVYA portal with ₹33,660cr for 100 parks

Up to 50 parks chosen competitively

In the first phase, up to 50 parks will be picked through a competitive process (with applications for 20 due by July 31).

Each park can get up to ₹1 crore per acre for essentials like roads, utilities, factory sheds, and worker amenities.

The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) is in charge of making sure everything runs smoothly, building on past projects and teaming up with states and private players to create sustainable growth.