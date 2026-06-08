India launches BHAVYA portal with ₹33,660cr for 100 parks
India just rolled out the BHAVYA scheme, a big push to build 100 new industrial parks by 2031-32.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal launched the BHAVYA portal to accelerate the scheme, this plan packs a ₹33,660 crore investment and promises easier approvals, ready-to-use spaces, and pre-cleared land.
The main goal? More jobs and fresh investments to boost the economy.
Up to 50 parks chosen competitively
In the first phase, up to 50 parks will be picked through a competitive process (with applications for 20 due by July 31).
Each park can get up to ₹1 crore per acre for essentials like roads, utilities, factory sheds, and worker amenities.
The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) is in charge of making sure everything runs smoothly, building on past projects and teaming up with states and private players to create sustainable growth.