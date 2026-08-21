India launches green channel to speed European and British investment
India is rolling out a green channel to help European and British companies invest here with less hassle.
This means approvals will be faster, support will be dedicated, and issues get sorted quickly, all in line with ongoing trade deals like the India-UK CETA and the upcoming India-E.U. FTA.
Top officials will keep an eye on things to make sure it actually works.
UK invested $35B, Indian firms $19B
The UK is already a big player in India's economy, $35 billion invested so far, while Indian companies have put $19 billion into the UK.
These cross-country investments create jobs too: over 100,000 people work for Indian firms in the UK and 667 British companies in India employ more than half a million.
The green channel builds on recent policy changes (like allowing 100% foreign investment in insurance) to make India an even friendlier spot for global business.