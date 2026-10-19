India launches ₹62,500cr scheme to design and build phones
Business
India is rolling out a massive ₹62,500 crore scheme to design and build mobile phones right here at home over the next five years.
The goal? Move beyond just assembling products for others and start creating tech that actually fits what people in India need.
Scheme backs mobile brands and chips
This new plan is all about increasing mobile phone manufacturing and nurturing Indian mobile phone brands for things like frontline healthcare: think devices with long battery life, secure connections, and support for multiple languages.
By designing more of these parts locally (like LED controller chips we usually import in huge numbers), India hopes to boost self-reliance and help local brands compete globally.