India launches Semicon 2.0 aiming to attract ₹4Lcr investment
India just rolled out the Semicon 2.0 scheme, a big push to make the country a serious player in the global chip game.
The plan covers everything from chip design and manufacturing (fabs) to packaging, equipment, R&D, and even training people for future tech jobs.
The government is hoping this move will pull in investments projected at around ₹4 lakh crore.
Semicon 2.0 offers subsidies, ₹1,27,500cr fund
To get companies interested, the scheme offers hefty financial support, like covering 40% of costs for building chip fabs and 35% for advanced packaging tech. Even older packaging projects get some help with 25% support.
With ₹1,27,500 crore set aside and a six-year rollout plan, India's aiming for major growth: think ₹2 lakh crore in production and ₹1 lakh crore in exports.
Plus, there's extra focus on research and building a skilled workforce so India can become a true semiconductor hub.