India launches Semicon 2.0: up to 40% incentives, ₹20,000cr requirement

India just rolled out Semicon 2.0, a major plan to build its second commercial chip plant by 2031.

The government is offering up to 40% cash incentives for a modern facility operating on standard 12-inch wafers, but companies need to invest at least ₹20,000 crore ($2.1 billion) and hit ₹7,500 crore in yearly revenue by FY2026.

This time, the focus is on attracting serious global players and building a stronger local supply chain: less about massive subsidies, more about quality investments.