India launches Semicon 2.0 with 127,500 cr budget for chips

Semicon 2.0 offers special perks for Indian brands so we are not just assembling but actually making our own tech here.

There is also a boost for mobile phone manufacturing with ₹62,500 crore set aside over five years to keep investors interested and increase local value addition.

HCL co-founder Ajai Chowdhry called this a milestone for self-reliance, crediting steady leadership from PM Modi and Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The policy takes on all parts of the chip-making process, so India can attract more investment and build real expertise right at home.