India launches Semicon 2.0 with 1.27L/cr funding for AI chips
Business
India just rolled out its massive Semicon 2.0 program, putting ₹1.27 lakh crore on the table to boost local semiconductor design and manufacturing over the next six years (starting FY27).
The focus? Creating advanced chips for things like AI, so India can play a bigger role in future tech.
Indian government identifies 105 chip-design startups
Semicon 2.0 will offer funding and equity incentives to Indian chip startups, teaming up with private investors to back promising projects (sometimes over ₹1,000 crore each).
The government has already spotted 105 chip-design startups and plans to help them build cutting-edge chips, even aiming for sub-7-nanometer designs down the line.
The goal is clear: make India a global leader in semiconductor innovation, not just a follower.