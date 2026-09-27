India lays foundation for 1st port e-methanol plant in Kandla
Big news for clean energy fans: India has laid the foundation stone for its very first port-based e-methanol plant at Deendayal Port, Kandla.
Laid by leaders from Gujarat and Assam, the plant will make 150 tons of green e-methanol per day using renewable power, water, and biogenic CO2, helping cut emissions in a big way.
Deendayal Port partners with Assam Petro-Chemicals
This ₹2,300 crore project is a team-up between Deendayal Port Authority and Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd.
It will roll out in phases, starting with 50 tons per day by January 2027 and reaching full capacity by March that year.
The goal? Support Asia-Europe trade routes, create more than 3,500 jobs, and offer e-methanol at $750 per ton (way cheaper than the global price).
It's a major step toward India's net zero goals and boosts the whole Make in India mission.