India leads Coursera generative AI signups at 12 per minute
Business
India is leading the world in sign-ups for Coursera's generative AI courses, with about 12 people enrolling every minute.
Coursera's global enterprise head, Anthony Salcito, highlighted India as a significant area of focus for the company and its significant foundation with regards to AI talent.
Nearly 65 million Coursera Udemy India users
The combined user base of Coursera and its subsidiary Udemy accounts for nearly 65 million users in India, supported by 13,000 Indian content creators.
To make learning more accessible, they offer courses at prices around 40% lower than the rest of the world.
As Ashutosh Gupta, managing director, India & APAC, Coursera, put it, their pricing is designed to fit India's budget while helping more people upskill in IT and AI fields.