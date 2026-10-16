India leads Coursera generative AI signups at 12 per minute

The combined user base of Coursera and its subsidiary Udemy accounts for nearly 65 million users in India, supported by 13,000 Indian content creators.

To make learning more accessible, they offer courses at prices around 40% lower than the rest of the world.

As Ashutosh Gupta, managing director, India & APAC, Coursera, put it, their pricing is designed to fit India's budget while helping more people upskill in IT and AI fields.